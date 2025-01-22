USS Preble (DDG 88), HSM-51 Helicopter Evasive Maneuver Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250120-N-KW492-1374 (Jan. 20, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA

An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), launches chaff during an evasive maneuver drill in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)