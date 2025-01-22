ANDAMAN SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariners clean the chain and raise the anchor as the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs Andaman Sea, Jan. 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Resty Motus)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 23:31
|Photo ID:
|8839314
|VIRIN:
|250117-N-SJ592-1005
|Resolution:
|4137x6620
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
