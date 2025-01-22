Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs Andaman Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs Andaman Sea

    ANDAMAN SEA

    01.17.2025

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    ANDAMAN SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariners clean the chain and raise the anchor as the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs Andaman Sea, Jan. 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Resty Motus)

    MSC
    Military Sealift Command
    Emory S. Land
    AS 39
    Andaman Sea

