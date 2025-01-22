Emory S. Land conducts (AS 39) boat operations while anchored in the Andaman Sea

ANDAMAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2025) – Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners deploy a rigid hull inflatable boat from the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) is anchored in the Andaman Sea, Jan. 13, 2025. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 22:21
|Photo ID:
|8839291
|VIRIN:
|250113-N-OJ012-2072
|Resolution:
|4074x2292
|Size:
|844.59 KB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
