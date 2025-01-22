Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land conducts (AS 39) boat operations while anchored in the Andaman Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    Emory S. Land conducts (AS 39) boat operations while anchored in the Andaman Sea

    ANDAMAN SEA

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    ANDAMAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2025) – Engineman 2nd Class Julian Tavarez, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ernesto Sanchez, right, conduct boat operations while the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) is anchored in the Andaman Sea, Jan. 13, 2025. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 22:21
    Photo ID: 8839290
    VIRIN: 250113-N-EQ708-1320
    Resolution: 6407x3604
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land conducts (AS 39) boat operations while anchored in the Andaman Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rigid-hull inflatable boat
    Emory S. Land
    AS 39
    Andaman Sea

