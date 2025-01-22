Emory S. Land conducts (AS 39) boat operations while anchored in the Andaman Sea

ANDAMAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2025) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) anchors in the Andaman Sea, Jan. 13, 2025. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 22:21
|Photo ID:
|8839289
|VIRIN:
|250113-N-EQ708-1344
|Resolution:
|5950x3347
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
