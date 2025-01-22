A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., departs to support Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025. The BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability with U.S. allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 22:11
|Photo ID:
|8839266
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-NA343-1167
|Resolution:
|3388x1740
|Size:
|548.56 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.