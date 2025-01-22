Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7]

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., departs to support Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025. The BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability with U.S. allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

