A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., accelerates down the runway during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025. The B-1B Lancer is capable of reaching speeds of 900+ miles-per-hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8839265
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-NA343-1162
|Resolution:
|7591x3714
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.