34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., taxis down the flightline while passing two KC-135 Stratotankers during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025. The B-1B Lancer can carry the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|01.21.2025
|01.22.2025 22:16
|8839264
|250121-F-NA343-1148
|6520x3749
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|1
|0
