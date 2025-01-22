34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pair of B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., taxi prior to takeoff during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025. Bomber training missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)