34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1

Maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., run preflight checks on a B-1B Lancer prior to its use in a mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1 operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025. The BTF missions are designed to showcase Pacific Air Forces’ ability to deter, deny, and dominate influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)