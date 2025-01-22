Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1 [Image 3 of 7]

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., run preflight checks on a B-1B Lancer prior to its use in a mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1 operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025. The BTF missions are designed to showcase Pacific Air Forces’ ability to deter, deny, and dominate influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 22:19
    Photo ID: 8839262
    VIRIN: 250121-F-NA343-1120
    Resolution: 8256x5324
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Ellsworth
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

