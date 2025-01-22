34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepare to board a B-1B Lancer in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025. Bomber training missions provide opportunities to work with our allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)