Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Aircrew from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepare to board a B-1B Lancer in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025. Bomber training missions provide opportunities to work with our allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 22:20
    Photo ID: 8839261
    VIRIN: 250121-F-NA343-1064
    Resolution: 5231x3301
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1
    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts training mission supporting BTF 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Ellsworth
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download