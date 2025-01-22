B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. The U.S. Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would undermine or threaten the shared interests of the U.S., its allies, or its partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)