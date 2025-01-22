Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 5 of 6]

    B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1

    GUAM

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. The U.S. Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would undermine or threaten the shared interests of the U.S., its allies, or its partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 8839248
    VIRIN: 250121-F-OL684-2100
    Resolution: 5373x3582
    Size: 680.59 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

