B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
