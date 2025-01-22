Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 3 of 6]

    B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1

    GUAM

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region to support U.S. allies and partners in the goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 8839245
    VIRIN: 250121-F-OL684-2078
    Resolution: 3772x2515
    Size: 428.2 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

