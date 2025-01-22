A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region to support U.S. allies and partners in the goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 21:21
|Photo ID:
|8839245
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-OL684-2078
|Resolution:
|3772x2515
|Size:
|428.2 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.