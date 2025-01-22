B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)