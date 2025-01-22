Japanese Fellows Host Tour of USNH Yokosuka

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2025) Current USNH Yokosuka Japanese Fellows hosted a tour of USNH Yokosuka for Fellows alumni from the graduating class of 1981-1982 Jan. 13.

    The former Fellows, Dr. Satoshi Yasukochi, Dr. Kazunori Kajino, Dr. Mitsuru Tanaka, and Dr. Isao Mitani were welcomed back to the hospital for informational briefs and a tour of the facility. It had been more than 40 years since they had been to the Naval Hospital as Fellowship interns. 

    During the tour they met with USNMRTC Yokosuka’s commanding officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez. Velazquez expressed his appreciation for their service to the Fellowship Program and assured them of our continued support to this valued and mutually beneficial partnership.

    Officially known as the Japanese National Physician Graduate Medical Education Program, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka has actively trained Japanese physicians in a one-year rotating fellowship since 1952. Education is conducted in English and focuses on a Western approach to medical care. Fellows learn outpatient and inpatient medicine and assist as medical liaisons between USNH Yokosuka and local Japanese hospitals.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 8839235
    VIRIN: 250113-N-WC492-1005
    Resolution: 1920x1103
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: JP
