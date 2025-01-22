USNMRTC Yokosuka Hosts Tour for St. Luke’s International University Graduate Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2025) – United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka hosted a tour for 14 students from St. Luke’s International University Graduate School of Public Health. The tour provided the students insight into the operations of the U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka and highlighted the differences and similarities between U.S. and Japanese medical systems.

During the visit, the students observed various medical departments, including Primary Care, TRICARE, and Immunizations. Lt. Cmdr. Zakary Hambsch guided the students through the Primary Care and TRICARE sections, while Lt. Jayar Ambulo explained the workings of the Emergency Department, and Lt. Jeffrey Farrington gave a brief tour of the Multi-Service Unit.

The group was welcomed by USNMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez, and Executive Officer, Capt. Richard Gilliard. After a command briefing by Velazquez, the students were introduced to the Public Health Department Director, Cmdr. Rebecca Welch, and Associate Director Cmdr. Mary Piliwale who both provided additional insight into their operations and answered questions.

The students also toured building E-22, home to the Public Health Department, where they learned about its role in supporting the health needs of U.S. military personnel stationed in Japan, as well as its collaboration with local Japanese medical and public health institutions.