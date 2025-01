Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard ice rescue team from Station Saginaw River responds to a report of two stranded on an ice floe in Saginaw Bay, Michigan Jan. 22, 2025. Amid worsening weather conditions, U.S. Coast Guard and local partner agencies were able to work together and bring back both persons to shore safely. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Saginaw River)