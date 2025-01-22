Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHB 210th Field Artillery Brigade Casey-DMZ Marathon [Image 3 of 3]

    DORASAN/PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jung Min Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth McEvers, the Brigade Aviation Element noncommissioned officer in charge, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, completes a 26.2-mile marathon from Camp Casey to the Imjingak Peace Park, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. The run marked a significant milestone in McEvers' recovery from a serious injury. (DoD photo by Pfc. Lee Jung Min)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 19:59
    Photo ID: 8839157
    VIRIN: 241004-A-N5022-1096
    Resolution: 5850x3900
    Size: 976.76 KB
    Location: DORASAN/PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, HHB 210th Field Artillery Brigade Casey-DMZ Marathon [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jung Min Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

