HHB 210th Field Artillery Brigade Casey-DMZ Marathon

U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth McEvers, the Brigade Aviation Element noncommissioned officer in charge, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, completes a 26.2-mile marathon from Camp Casey to the Imjingak Peace Park, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. The run marked a significant milestone in McEvers' recovery from a serious injury. (DoD photo by Pfc. Lee Jung Min)