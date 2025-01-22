Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Pledge Signature ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Leadership Pledge Signature ceremony

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jung Min Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, signs the leadership pledge at Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2024. Cho reaffirmed his commitment to Soldiers, civilians, and retirees of the installation. (DoD Photo by Pfc. Lee Jun Min, KATUSA)

    Leadership Pledge Signature ceremony
