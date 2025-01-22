U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, signs the leadership pledge at Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2024. Cho reaffirmed his commitment to Soldiers, civilians, and retirees of the installation. (DoD Photo by Pfc. Lee Jun Min, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8839156
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-N5022-1025
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.45 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Pledge Signature ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jung Min Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.