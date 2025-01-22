Leadership Pledge Signature ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, signs the leadership pledge at Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2024. Cho reaffirmed his commitment to Soldiers, civilians, and retirees of the installation. (DoD Photo by Pfc. Lee Jun Min, KATUSA)