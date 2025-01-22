Dream Village Center Gift-Giving

U.S. Army, ROK Army, and Camp Humphreys civilians participate in a gift-giving event at the Dream Village Center at Pocheon-si, South Korea on Dec. 12, 2024. Dream Village Orphanage is a foster children care center/orphanage located in the Pocheon, near Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. During the event several soldiers from both the U.S. and ROK army, and civilians donated gifts to the children in the spirit of Christmas. (D.O.D. photo by PFC Lee Jung Min, KATUSA)
