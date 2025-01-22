Jan. 22 quarterly retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eighth Army held its quarterly retirement ceremony Jan. 22, 2024, at the Wightman NCO Academy on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, honoring the distinguished careers and service of four retirees, including (from left) Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bradley C. Young, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Derek L. Garland, Sergeant First Class Clifton G. Hall, and Staff Sergeant Frank J. Rodriguez.