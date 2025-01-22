Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jan. 22 quarterly retirement ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2025

    8th Army

    Eighth Army held its quarterly retirement ceremony Jan. 22, 2024, at the Wightman NCO Academy on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, honoring the distinguished careers and service of four retirees, including (from left) Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bradley C. Young, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Derek L. Garland, Sergeant First Class Clifton G. Hall, and Staff Sergeant Frank J. Rodriguez.

    korea
    Eighth Army

