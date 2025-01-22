Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander, Fleet Escort Force presents Commander, Task Force 70 Sailors with Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 8, 2025) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Yoshihiro Goka, Commander, Fleet Escort Force (CFCF), right, presents U.S. Navy Lt. Steven Zakravsky, Commander, Task Force 70 Japan plans assistant, with Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award (Third Class) at a ceremony at the CFCF Headquarters, Funakoshi Base, Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 8. The Defense Cooperation Award is presented to members of foreign armed forces who distinguished themselves by their most notable achievement or service rendered in contribution to defense cooperation between Japan and their country. This is the highest medal the Japanese government awards to members of a foreign military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)