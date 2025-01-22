Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander, Fleet Escort Force presents Commander, Task Force 70 Sailors with Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander, Fleet Escort Force presents Commander, Task Force 70 Sailors with Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 8, 2025) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Yoshihiro Goka, Commander, Fleet Escort Force (CFCF), right, presents U.S. Navy Lt. Steven Zakravsky, Commander, Task Force 70 Japan plans assistant, with Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award (Third Class) at a ceremony at the CFCF Headquarters, Funakoshi Base, Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 8. The Defense Cooperation Award is presented to members of foreign armed forces who distinguished themselves by their most notable achievement or service rendered in contribution to defense cooperation between Japan and their country. This is the highest medal the Japanese government awards to members of a foreign military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 19:13
    Photo ID: 8839141
    VIRIN: 250108-N-IK052-1030
    Resolution: 6513x4342
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander, Fleet Escort Force presents Commander, Task Force 70 Sailors with Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander, Fleet Escort Force presents Commander, Task Force 70 Sailors with Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander, Fleet Escort Force presents Commander, Task Force 70 Sailors with Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    allies
    JMSDF
    CTF 70
    CFCF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download