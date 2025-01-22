Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | HIMARS Ammunition onload USS San Diego (LPD 22) [Image 7 of 14]

    31st MEU | HIMARS Ammunition onload USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to offload High Mobility Artillery Rocket System ammunition aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during onload operations at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. The purpose of these operations are to ensure that all necessary gear and personnel are embarked on ship prior to each patrol. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 18:50
    Photo ID: 8839116
    VIRIN: 250117-M-WE079-1161
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.31 MB
    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    HIMARS
    Onload
    USS San Diego
    LPD 22
    INDOPACOM

