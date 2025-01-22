31st MEU | HIMARS Ammunition onload USS San Diego (LPD 22)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to transport High Mobility Artillery Rocket System ammunition from an U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during onload operations at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. The purpose of these operations are to ensure that all necessary gear and personnel are embarked on ship prior to each patrol. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)