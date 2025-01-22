Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) equipped aircraft activated for Hughes Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130J Aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing, equipped with the Modular Airborne Firefighting System, is being prepared for departure from Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California on Jan. 22, 2025. All 8 MAFFS equipped units have been activated to asisst Cal-Fire and the U.S. Forest Service with the Hughes Fire in Castaic, California. C-130s equipped with MAFFS can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. Aircraft from Air Force Reserve Command’s 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, the Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyoming and the 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nevada and the 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California work together to combat fires throughout the activation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)