Date Taken: 01.21.2025 Date Posted: 01.22.2025 16:58 Photo ID: 8838978 VIRIN: 250122-O-AH964-8305 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.64 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, LA County Recovers Press Conference [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.