U.S. Naval Academy hosts Dr. Lisa Miller during Spiritual Readiness Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 22, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy hosts Dr. Lisa Miller, Columbia professor and New York Times best-selling author, in Mahan Hall during Spiritual Readiness Week. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)