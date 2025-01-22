Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy hosts Dr. Lisa Miller during Spiritual Readiness Week

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 22, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy hosts Dr. Lisa Miller, Columbia professor and New York Times best-selling author, in Mahan Hall during Spiritual Readiness Week. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    Spiritual Readiness Week

