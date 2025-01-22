ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 22, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy hosts Dr. Lisa Miller, Columbia professor and New York Times best-selling author, in Mahan Hall during Spiritual Readiness Week. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8838926
|VIRIN:
|250122-N-WW800-2036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.57 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Academy hosts Dr. Lisa Miller during Spiritual Readiness Week, by PO2 Hannah K. Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.