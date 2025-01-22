Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX [Image 8 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fire a 120mm mortar during a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 10:55
    Photo ID: 8838442
    VIRIN: 250122-A-BS310-1257
    Resolution: 5904x3936
    Size: 16.06 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX [Image 19 of 19], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mortar
    Airborne
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download