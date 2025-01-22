B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fire 120mm mortars during a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)