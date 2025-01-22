USAFA Center for Unmanned Aerial Systems 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadet's Junhyung Park and Samuel Dutt work on an unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV), known as a discovery drove, on Jan. 16, 2025. Cadet's Park and Dutt tested the drones algorithm's in a simulation environment in preparation for an upcoming field test. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)