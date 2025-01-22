Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January 2025 NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters [Image 20 of 28]

    January 2025 NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters

    GREECE

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 21, 2025) Air Traffic Controlman Airman Apprentice Jared McAffee, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Letter of Appreciation on behalf of the United Service Organizations (USO), from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Priya Munagala, center operations specialist, USO Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Jan. 21, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 08:54
    Photo ID: 8838292
    VIRIN: 250121-N-NO067-1086
    Resolution: 3311x2649
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, January 2025 NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

