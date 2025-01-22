January 2025 NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 21, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Matthew Rife, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Letter of Appreciation on behalf of the United Service Organizations (USO), from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Priya Munagala, center operations specialist, USO Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Jan. 21, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)