A U.S. Soldier assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, U.S. Army NATO Brigade, fires a Heckler and Koch G36KA4 rifle after qualifying for the Schützenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the Training Support Center Benelux firing range, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)