Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Shamar Cerant, a Military Policeman assigned in Duelmen, Germany, to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, fires a Heckler & Koch P30 pistol as he qualifies for the Schützenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the Training Support Center Benelux firing range, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 06:38
    Photo ID: 8838232
    VIRIN: 241209-A-BD610-1140
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.47 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship [Image 8 of 8], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship
    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    German Armed Forces
    StrongEurope
    USArmyeurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download