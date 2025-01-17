Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

View of the targets as U.S. Army Spc. Shamar Cerant, a Military Policeman assigned in Duelmen, Germany, to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, gets ready to fire a Heckler & Koch P30 pistol as he qualifies for the Schützenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the Training Support Center Benelux firing range, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)