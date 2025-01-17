A German Range Safety watches as U.S. Army Spc. Shamar Cerant, an MP assigned in Duelmen, Germany to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, fires a Heckler & Koch P30 pistol as he qualifies for the Schützenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the Training Support Center Benelux firing range, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
