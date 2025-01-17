Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, U.S. Army NATO Brigade, checks his target as he qualifies for the Schützenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, at the Training Support Center Benelux firing range, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)