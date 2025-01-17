4th Marines ACVs Splash with the USS Rushmore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines drive Amphibious Combat Vehicles during naval integration operations with the USS Rushmore (LSD-47) at Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Amphibious Combat Vehicles and LSD-47 embarked and debarked vehicles to rehearse ship-to-shore maneuver. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump)