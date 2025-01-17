Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marines ACVs Splash with the USS Rushmore [Image 14 of 15]

    4th Marines ACVs Splash with the USS Rushmore

    JAPAN

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Adam Trump 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines drive Amphibious Combat Vehicles during naval integration operations with the USS Rushmore (LSD-47) at Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Amphibious Combat Vehicles and LSD-47 embarked and debarked vehicles to rehearse ship-to-shore maneuver. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump) 

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 04:22
    Photo ID: 8838146
    VIRIN: 250116-M-KH244-1992
    Resolution: 6818x4548
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, 4th Marines ACVs Splash with the USS Rushmore [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Adam Trump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Marines
    USS Rushmore
    Amphibious Operations
    3d MARDIV
    Stern Landing Vessel
    ACVs

