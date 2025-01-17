4th Marines ACVs Splash with the USS Rushmore

A U.S. Marines Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle debarks from the USS Rushmore (LSD-47) during naval integration operations at Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Amphibious Combat Vehicles and LSD-47 embarked and debarked vehicles to rehearse ship-to-shore maneuver. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 04:22
|Photo ID:
|8838144
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-KH244-1835
|Resolution:
|7092x4730
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|JP
