Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight

Members from the 89th Airlift Wing pose for a photo commemorating the first all-female C-32 flying crew before the departure of Former Vice President Kamala Harris at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Harris presented the members with coins, thanking them for the hard work and service throughout her tenure as vice president before boarding her final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)