Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight

Former Vice President Kamala Harris greets 89th Airlift Wing members at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Harris presented the members with coins, thanking them for the hard work and service throughout her tenure as vice president before boarding her final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)