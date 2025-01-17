Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An 89th Airlift Wing greeting party salutes former Vice President Kamala Harris at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Harris presented 89th Airlift Wing members with coins during her greet, thanking them for the hard work and service throughout her tenure as vice president before boarding her final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)