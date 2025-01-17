Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Kendall Hill, left, from Beaumont, Texas, Media department's divisional officer, provides a tour to members of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activity Yokosuka, Jan. 17, 2025. George Washington is the 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Crowley)