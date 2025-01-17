Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Husband Douglas Emhoff pose with members from the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Harris presented the members with coins, thanking them for the hard work and service throughout her tenure as vice president before boarding the flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)