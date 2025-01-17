Andrew Higgins, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Japan, director of accounting operations, speaks with Ensign Kendall Hill, from Beaumont, Texas, Media department's divisional officer, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activity Yokosuka, Jan. 17, 2025. George Washington is the 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Crowley)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 22:52
|Photo ID:
|8837943
|VIRIN:
|250117-N-UM953-2506
|Resolution:
|4108x2739
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAS Tour [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.