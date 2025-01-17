Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight [Image 14 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Former Vice President Kamala Harris greets 89th Airlift Wing members at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Harris presented the members with coins, thanking them for the hard work and service throughout her tenure as vice president before boarding the flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 8837942
    VIRIN: 250120-F-DS607-2882
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight
    Kamala Harris recognizes 89th AW members before her final flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download