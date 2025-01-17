Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Ensign Kendall Hill, Center, from Beaumont, Texas, Media department's divisional officer, provides a tour to members of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activity Yokosuka, Jan. 17, 2025. George Washington is the 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Crowley)

