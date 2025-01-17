Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA assists survivors at the Los Angeles Homeless Service Agency Registration drive. [Image 7 of 12]

    FEMA assists survivors at the Los Angeles Homeless Service Agency Registration drive.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Los Angeles, CA (January 21, 2025) - FEMA attends the Los Angeles Homeless Service Agency Registration drive to support homeless survivors after the California wildfires.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 21:11
    VIRIN: 250121-O-AH964-1727
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
